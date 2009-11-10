5 Things You Should Do One Month Before You Move

If you're moving across the country or across the world, you'll need to schedule hotel reservations for any stop-off points. Same goes if you have lag time between your move-out and your move-in dates. Do you have family or friends coming along to help you move? If there isn't much space in the new place, you might need to make reservations for them at a nearby hotel. Whatever lodging reservations you need, you should go ahead and book them at least a month in advance. You don't want hotels to fill up before you get a chance to set up your stay.

