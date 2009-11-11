5 Things You Should Do One Week Before You Move

If you bank with a regional bank and you're moving to a new locale, then you'll need to set up an account with a new bank. And that's especially true if you're moving to a new country. It's best to set up a new bank account before you close out the account with your old bank. If you set up a new bank account before you arrive in your new town, you won't pay fees to use ATM machines that belong to companies you don't bank with - so you'll save money. Before you move, check the area to see which bank's ATMs will be most convenient for you. That should help you choose the right one.