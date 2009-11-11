Home & Garden
5 Things You Should Do One Week Before You Move

by Amanda Arnold
Transfer Prescriptions

If you're moving to a new area and you use prescription medication, then you need to set up that prescription at a drug store in your new locale. This will involve calling your doctors to have them send all of your prescriptions to a new place, so it's a good idea to get this one out of the way early in the week, rather than later. But it's a very important item on your to-do list. You definitely don't want to have to bother with calling your doctor and setting up those prescriptions when you've arrived at your new town and you're desperate for your medication.

