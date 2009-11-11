5 Things You Should Do One Week Before You Move

It's one thing for movers to pick up your million-pound armoire and carry it into the house. But it's a much better thing if they pick up your million-pound armoire and carry it to the correct room. That way, you don't have to do much lifting after the movers are gone. So, make some decisions about where each piece of furniture should live and tag each piece with the name of the room. You might even want to make a floor plan of the new house for the movers, so they'll have an idea of what goes where before they get to the house. That way, when the movers enter your home, they know exactly where to go and where to put the heavy stuff.