5 Tips for Moving Pets

What five essential things should I consider when moving with a pet?

A move is rough on animals. They're used to the environment in which they roam - chasing squirrels and prowling after chipmunks. So when you put them into a car or on a plane to set up digs in a new place, they don't always take it that well. But for the most part, pets just want to be with their owners. So if you pay them some loving attention, they'll take the commute to the new home OK.

But beyond making your pet as comfortable as possible, there are other procedural considerations. Does the state or county to which you're moving have special laws related to pets? If you're moving overseas, will you have to quarantine your pet? If you're flying your pet to your new abode, what kinds of documentation will you have to show the airline? Find out the answers to these questions on the next few pages.