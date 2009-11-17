5 Tips for Moving Pets

If you're moving overseas and you have pets, you need to check into the regulations regarding moving pets. Some countries require quarantine for pets that have been moved from another country - and that quarantine can be as much as six months. Within the United States, each state will have different laws regarding pet transportation. For example, half of the states require a pet harness for dogs. As far as moving regulations, most states don't require quarantine, but the state of Hawaii does. The state is rabies-free and to try to keep it that way, it requires a 120-day quarantine for any pets that travel to the state. You can reduce the quarantine length by having your pet tested for rabies 120 days prior to the move and paying a fee.