5 Tips for Moving Pets

Not that you would want to put your pet in the back of a moving truck, but if you were considering it, it can't be done. Professional movers don't move pets. So, you will need to transport your pets with you. They'll be much more comfortable in your presence, and you'll be able to keep an eye on them. Travel can make pets nervous, to say the least. If you're transporting a dog, be sure to keep a leash on the animal at all times. And cats generally prefer the confines of a crate for travel. You might also consider some other adjustments for your vehicle for the transport of pets: pet seat covers, pet car barriers (to keep Fido out of the front seat while you drive) and pet steps and ramps (to help them climb aboard).