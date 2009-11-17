5 Tips for Moving Pets

If you're traveling by air, you have another set of issues to consider. You'll need a pet carrier for each pet. Check with the airline to see if the carrier can be kept in the cabin. Some airlines require that all carriers be stowed in luggage compartments. Others allow small carriers to be kept by your seat. You'll also need to show that your pet has been immunized. For example, most airlines will require proof of rabies shots, a certificate of veterinary inspection (signed by your vet) and an acclimation certificate. Also, there will most likely be a $50 to $150 fee for transporting your pet via air. There are also age restrictions for pet air travel, so check into those.