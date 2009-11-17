5 Tips for Moving Pets

Whether you're transporting your pet by air or by car, you want it to wear identification at all times. God forbid your dog gets lost the same way your baggage can when you travel by air. That would be a horrible scenario. So, have your pet wear a tag that includes your name and phone number, the address of your destination and the name and phone number of a friend or relative, as well. It's good to have two points of contact on the tag, in case you're away from your cell phone when Fido or Fluffy gets lost.