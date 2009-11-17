5 Tips for Moving Pets

Check Local Laws on Pets
Once you get to your new abode, you need to abide by the laws in the county and the state regarding pets. For example, some counties and states may have laws regarding the amount of pets you can have at one residence. And some may have laws on the types of pets that are permitted. In most places, you'll need to have your pet licensed and you'll have to do this within a certain amount of time.
