5 Tips for Moving Plants

What kinds of things should you consider when moving plants to a new home? Manchan/Photodisc/ Getty Images

Plants seem amenable enough. They barely move and they certainly don't audibly complain about anything. But they're actually very sensitive beings. And they will get as upset as your cat or dog about moving to a new locale -- especially when moving involves spending a lot of time in a vehicle that's not temperature controlled.

What kinds of things should you consider when moving plants? First of all, you may not be able to bring the plant at all if it's outlawed in your new area. And if your plant is legal to make the move, you need to keep it moist and make sure the temperature of the vehicle is reasonable. What else should you do to make your plant's trip a comfortable one?