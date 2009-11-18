5 Tips for Moving Plants

Believe it or not, if you're moving to another state, federal and state laws may prohibit you from bringing a certain type of plant with you. In certain areas, plants may have to be quarantined or inspected to be certified that they are pest-free. Some states prohibit bringing any plants into the state. If you find yourself in a situation where you can't bring your plants with you to your new home, you'll have to give them up. You can give them to a friend or donate them to a willing institution. Or, you can even sell them. People have been known to buy plants off CraigsList.