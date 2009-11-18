Home & Garden
5 Tips for Moving Plants

by Amanda Arnold
4

Don't Expect Movers to Water Your Plants

If your plants are acceptable where you're moving, then you can let the movers move them. Professional moving companies are usually willing to move houseplants. But don't expect professional moving personnel to water your plants or give them any special care. They'll just pile them into the truck and leave them be. So, if you're moving a long distance and will be on the road for a long time, you might want to put the plants in your own vehicle. You can look after the plants, making sure they're kept upright and remain in a relatively temperature-controlled vehicle. More about that on the next page.

