5 Tips for Moving Plants

Most indoor houseplants cannot survive in temperatures below 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 1.1 degrees Celsius or higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius) for more than an hour, particularly if they are not wrapped. So if you are moving a long distance, pack plants in cartons and try to make sure they are moved in a heated vehicle and are not left in an unheated car or moving van overnight. That may mean you need to take the plants into the hotel room with your overnight if you're making a long car ride to get to your new home.