Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. Moving Tips

10 Tips for Planning a Move

by Amanda Arnold & Danielle Fisher
10

Take Care of Address Change Details First

Be sure to fill out a change of address request form with the U.S. Post Office.
Be sure to fill out a change of address request form with the U.S. Post Office.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Once you've unpacked your last box at your new home, you might consider celebrating with a drink, a nice meal or by collapsing on your newly arranged couch. The last thing you want in that moment is to find more tedious tasks on your to-do list. Save yourself the annoyance by taking care of your change of address requests first. They rarely take effect immediately, so notifying the post office, bank and other important contacts -- like the subscription office of your favorite tabloid -- before you begin packing will ensure everything is updated and in order by your move-in date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

5 Things You Should Do Before You Move Abroad

5 Tips for Preparing for Professional Movers

How to Pack a Moving Truck

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement