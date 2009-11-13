10 Tips for Planning a Move

Be sure to fill out a change of address request form with the U.S. Post Office. Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images

Once you've unpacked your last box at your new home, you might consider celebrating with a drink, a nice meal or by collapsing on your newly arranged couch. The last thing you want in that moment is to find more tedious tasks on your to-do list. Save yourself the annoyance by taking care of your change of address requests first. They rarely take effect immediately, so notifying the post office, bank and other important contacts -- like the subscription office of your favorite tabloid -- before you begin packing will ensure everything is updated and in order by your move-in date.