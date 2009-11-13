Home & Garden
10 Tips for Planning a Move

by Amanda Arnold & Danielle Fisher
9

Make a Master List of Moving Tasks

Everyone knows it's easier to remember what you need to do if you sit down and make a list. Also, that gives you the opportunity to check off to-do items as you go, which is always satisfying. When you've got kids and pets to consider, there are a lot of things to remember. A list will help you organize your thoughts, and it should be made several months in advance of your move. And including deadlines is paramount. Some items need to be done before others, so schedule deadlines accordingly and then stick to them. While you're in list-making mode, make an inventory of what you're moving for insurance purposes. This inventory will be helpful as you unpack, as well, to ensure you're not missing anything.

