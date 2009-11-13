10 Tips for Planning a Move

You won't be able replicate everything in your new home exactly the way it was in your old one, and who would want to anyway? Your new place is a fresh palette for new ideas. But taking pictures of every room before you start to pack up your old home will help you plan how to unpack. It will save you a lot of time, too. You can see what worked and remember what may be hidden in an unpacked box. Don't forget to take pictures of complicated electronic hook-ups to help you put them back together. If you can find a floor plan for your new home, you'll have an even more detailed plan.