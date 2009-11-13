10 Tips for Planning a Move

Professional movers will cost you more money, but will save you time and energy. iStockphoto.com /manley620

If you're short on time or you just hate the idea of walking up and down stairs with countless boxes -- or you're moving across the country -- you might want to look into hiring a professional moving company. While professional movers can be expensive, they don't have to be. Be sure to get quotes from several companies, and don't be shy about the fact that you're shopping around. Making companies aware that you're checking out the competition might just result in a lower quote. If you have flexibility on your moving date, ask if you can wait to be added to a truck that is moving to the same area. This will reduce the cost. Finally, make sure you know your rights and purchase additional insurance if necessary.