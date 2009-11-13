10 Tips for Planning a Move

Even if you hire movers, and especially if you don't hire movers, you'll need some other people to help you carry items out of your old house and into your new one. If you plan to rely heavily on friends to help with your move, you need to make sure they're committed to your plight. And you need to line them up early in the game. If you want help, it's best to schedule your move for a weekend day, when most people are off work. When your helpers arrive, have a plan in place for what each person should do -- assign each friend a particular set of boxes or a specific room to focus on. Be sure to thank each person individually and even better -- schedule some sort of formal thank you for everyone, such as a dinner out or a cookout at your new place the next weekend. They deserve it.