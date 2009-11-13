10 Tips for Planning a Move

If you're going to drive your own rental truck or van, read up on how to drive it before you get out on the road. There are several things to keep in mind when you're driving a truck: First, if you normally drive a sedan, the truck is going to be much wider than what you're used to driving. It's also heavier than a car, so it won't stop as quickly. Be sure there's more than one car length between your truck and the vehicle ahead of you at all times. Pay attention to road signs regarding trucks, never pass a vehicle moving more than 40 miles per hour and, unless you're particularly adept at using your side-view mirrors, avoid backing up as much as possible -- it's tricky.