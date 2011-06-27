How to Pack a Moving Truck

Moving can be a difficult task, but there are things you can do to make it run smoothly. Before you actually start packing the moving truck, you should make sure the boxes are packed properly. Here is a list of things to keep in mind when packing your boxes.

Group items together that are similar in size and weight.

Don't put items from different rooms in the same box.

Wrap fragile items in bubble-wrap.

Place heavier items at the bottom of the box and lighter ones on top.

No single box should weigh more than 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms).

Label every box with a list of the contents and with a note about what room it should go to [source: U-Haul ].

Now we're ready to pack the truck.

Load heavy appliances first. Place them up front against the wall closest to the cab. Keep the appliances upright. Make sure that all hoses have been removed from the appliances. Load sofas, tables and mattresses. In order to maximize space, sofas should be placed in the truck vertically. Remove the legs from the tables and place the table top in the truck vertically. Place the heaviest boxes on top of the appliances and furniture. Place headboards and bed frames between the mattresses. Put heavy boxes in the center of the truck, with lighter ones on top of them. Pack the boxes close together to prevent them from sliding with the movement of the truck. Place rolled up carpets upright near the back of the truck, so they can be off-loaded first and put down in your new home right away [source: Do It Yourself ]. //]]]]> ]]>