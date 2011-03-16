Is it expensive to move a house to a new location?

The short answer is "yes," moving a house can be a costly proposition. The low estimates for moving an entire house are anywhere between $12 and $16 per square foot [sources: McLinden, Burstein], which can translate into $150,000-$200,000 for moving a large home just a few miles [source: Fetters]. You do want to be aware of all the variables than can increase the cost of moving your home.

The distance that your house needs to travel is certainly a factor. However, the nature of the route can often have a greater impact on the cost of moving the house than simply the distance. For example, moving a house along fairly straight, flat rural routes through the Midwest could cost less than having to move the same house through the crowded, twisty roads of New England.

Other factors along the route that can increase cost are whether physical objects, like mailboxes or trees, need to be moved in order to let the house pass by. If the house is more than one story, you might even need to have utility companies raise power lines. Before you move, you'll have to plan your exact route with all the towns and municipalities you'll be moving through. Getting the permits and having the changes made to allow your house access certainly add to the cost. Remember that any changes you need to make to the road (e.g. removing mailboxes), have to be un-changed, and you'll also have to pay to have it all put back as it was before your came through. You'll also have to pay to have all the utilities, such as phone and electric, disconnected before you move.

If your house is quite large, it may be too large to move as a single unit. In these cases, assuming your house is structurally sound enough to handle it, you'll have to break your house up into smaller pieces to move. Moving multiple pieces will obviously increase the overall cost of moving the house as well.