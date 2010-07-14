Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. Moving Tips

Moving Checklist

by Alison Cooper

Moving Timeline: Two Months

Most experts (and by "experts" we mean "people who have done this many, many times") say that you should start the moving process about two months before the big day. So, here goes. Eight to six weeks before you move you should:

  • Go through all your stuff and decide what to purge. When that's done, then you're ready to start packing up everything you can live without for the next few weeks.
  • Gather packing supplies. At a minimum, you'll need boxes, tape, bubble wrap and markers.
  • Make a moving budget. Are you going to do it all yourself or hire movers? And if you do hire movers, are they going to pack for you?
  • Get estimates for movers or rental trucks and hire one (see sidebar).
  • If you have roommates, figure out who's bringing what -- and who's paying for what.
  • Talk to (OK, maybe butter up) your friends and family to persuade them to help you on moving day.

Keep reading to find out what you need to be doing one month prior to the big move.

Advertisement

How to Hire Movers

There are many shady "moving companies" out there, so you need to be extra diligent about your research. Referrals are the best way to find good, honest movers, but always get three or four on-site estimates. Make sure to ask about extra fees, hidden charges, licensing and insurance, and always insist on a written agreement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

5 Things You Should Do Before You Move Abroad

5 Tips for Preparing for Professional Movers

How to Pack a Moving Truck

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement