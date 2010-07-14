Moving Checklist

Most experts (and by "experts" we mean "people who have done this many, many times") say that you should start the moving process about two months before the big day. So, here goes. Eight to six weeks before you move you should:

Go through all your stuff and decide what to purge. When that's done, then you're ready to start packing up everything you can live without for the next few weeks.

Gather packing supplies. At a minimum, you'll need boxes, tape, bubble wrap and markers.

Make a moving budget. Are you going to do it all yourself or hire movers? And if you do hire movers, are they going to pack for you?

Get estimates for movers or rental trucks and hire one (see sidebar).

If you have roommates, figure out who's bringing what -- and who's paying for what.

Talk to (OK, maybe butter up) your friends and family to persuade them to help you on moving day.

Keep reading to find out what you need to be doing one month prior to the big move.

