Moving Checklist

by Alison Cooper

Moving Timeline: One Month

Moving day is a month away -- you might be starting to feel the crunch, but don't panic. While you're not packing, now's the time to:

  • Fill out a change of address form with the post office -- and notify all your credit cards, banks, doctors, schools, utility and insurance companies of the move.
  • Arrange to disconnect the utilities at your old place and connect them at the new one.
  • Have a garage sale if you're so inspired. Remember all that stuff you decided to purge last month. If you can, try to sell it -- you might just recoup your packing supplies expenses.

What to do at the two-week mark is up next.

I Like to Move it, Move it

Even if your movers are doing the packing for you, it's probably a good idea to handle anything especially fragile or valuable yourself. No matter how careful the movers are, accidents can happen -- you'll have more peace of mind with your valuables in your own hands.

