Moving Checklist

Moving day is a month away -- you might be starting to feel the crunch, but don't panic. While you're not packing, now's the time to:

Fill out a change of address form with the post office -- and notify all your credit cards, banks, doctors, schools, utility and insurance companies of the move.

Arrange to disconnect the utilities at your old place and connect them at the new one.

Have a garage sale if you're so inspired. Remember all that stuff you decided to purge last month. If you can, try to sell it -- you might just recoup your packing supplies expenses.

