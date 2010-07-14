Moving Checklist

Moving Timeline: One Month
Moving day is a month away -- you might be starting to feel the crunch, but don't panic. While you're not packing, now's the time to:
- Fill out a change of address form with the post office -- and notify all your credit cards, banks, doctors, schools, utility and insurance companies of the move.
- Arrange to disconnect the utilities at your old place and connect them at the new one.
- Have a garage sale if you're so inspired. Remember all that stuff you decided to purge last month. If you can, try to sell it -- you might just recoup your packing supplies expenses.
