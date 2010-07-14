Moving Checklist

Moving Timeline: Two Weeks to Go Time
Moving day is just around the corner, but because you've been faithfully following the timeline, you feel footloose and fancy-free, right? Although you are in the homestretch, you're not quite finished yet. Here's what to do in the final two weeks:
- Confirm that your new utilities accounts have been set up and that electricity, heat and water will be up and running when you arrive at your new place.
- Finish up the major packing about a week ahead of time -- just leave yourself a suitcase with enough toiletries, clothes and other necessities for a few days.
- Designate a few "open first" boxes so you don't have to search for things like glasses and silverware.
- Refill any prescriptions you might need over the next couple of weeks.
- Plan meals so you use up whatever's in your fridge and cupboards.
- A couple of days out, confirm with movers and/or your moving helpers.
- Make sure that everything is clean and in place at your new abode so you don't run in to any disasters when you open the door for the first time.
- Give everyone your new address!
