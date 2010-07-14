Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. Moving Tips

Moving Checklist

by Alison Cooper

Moving Timeline: Two Weeks to Go Time

Looks like this guy might not have confirmed everything with the movers.
Looks like this guy might not have confirmed everything with the movers.
Pixland/Thinkstock

Moving day is just around the corner, but because you've been faithfully following the timeline, you feel footloose and fancy-free, right? Although you are in the homestretch, you're not quite finished yet. Here's what to do in the final two weeks:

  • Confirm that your new utilities accounts have been set up and that electricity, heat and water will be up and running when you arrive at your new place.
  • Finish up the major packing about a week ahead of time -- just leave yourself a suitcase with enough toiletries, clothes and other necessities for a few days.
  • Designate a few "open first" boxes so you don't have to search for things like glasses and silverware.
  • Refill any prescriptions you might need over the next couple of weeks.
  • Plan meals so you use up whatever's in your fridge and cupboards.
  • A couple of days out, confirm with movers and/or your moving helpers.
  • Make sure that everything is clean and in place at your new abode so you don't run in to any disasters when you open the door for the first time.
  • Give everyone your new address!

Read on for tips on packing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

5 Things You Should Do Before You Move Abroad

5 Tips for Preparing for Professional Movers

How to Pack a Moving Truck

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement