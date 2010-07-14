Moving Checklist

Looks like this guy might not have confirmed everything with the movers. Pixland/ Thinkstock

Moving day is just around the corner, but because you've been faithfully following the timeline, you feel footloose and fancy-free, right? Although you are in the homestretch, you're not quite finished yet. Here's what to do in the final two weeks:

Confirm that your new utilities accounts have been set up and that electricity, heat and water will be up and running when you arrive at your new place.

Finish up the major packing about a week ahead of time -- just leave yourself a suitcase with enough toiletries, clothes and other necessities for a few days.

Designate a few "open first" boxes so you don't have to search for things like glasses and silverware.

Refill any prescriptions you might need over the next couple of weeks.

Plan meals so you use up whatever's in your fridge and cupboards.

A couple of days out, confirm with movers and/or your moving helpers.

Make sure that everything is clean and in place at your new abode so you don't run in to any disasters when you open the door for the first time.

Give everyone your new address!

