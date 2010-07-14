Moving Checklist

Be sure to clearly label those boxes so that movers/helpers know where they go. Brand X Pictures/ Thinkstock

OK, so you know you need to start packing early and pack, pack, pack until everything is done. Sounds simple enough, but where do you start? And how do you keep things under control and organized? A good packing job will not only make your life easier while you're packing, but also while you're unloading in your new home. Here are some pointers:

Start collecting boxes and supplies way ahead of time -- chances are you'll have to go back for more at some point.

Pack by room, and try not to put things from multiple rooms in one box.

Label boxes by room -- and color-coded labels are always nifty if you're feeling extra-organized.

Pack clothes and linens in suitcases.

Put heavy things in small boxes and light stuff in big boxes, with the heavier items always at the bottom of each box.

Pack dishes on their sides, never flat. Be sure to wrap them individually -- whether you're using old newspaper or those fancy foam sleeves.

Use towels or wadded-up paper to fill empty space in boxes -- never leave a box half-full.

An out-of-state move can be just a little different -- keep reading for a few tips on what to do if you're changing states.