Moving Checklist

Just as you always find miscellaneous items sitting around when you're sure you've finished packing, there's always extra moving wisdom to impart. And every little bit of advice helps when you're in the midst of a stressful life change, right? Here's one last list of tidbits you might not think of on your own:

Make a handy binder of important moving-related papers such as receipts, agreements and contracts.

Get your rugs professionally cleaned before you move -- they'll be all wrapped up and ready to go.

Photograph or videotape anything particularly valuable before you pack it.

Don't label every single box you pack "fragile."

Don't label anything valuable on the outside of a box.

Always have extra boxes hanging around on moving day for those pesky odds and ends.

Leave out a small toolbox and first aid kit for moving day.

Tip your movers 10 to 15 percent, more if it's a difficult move.

Have plenty of bottled water on hand and buy food and drinks for your movers or your moving help.

