10 Ways to Stop a Foreclosure

Believe it or not, your lender wants to work with you to help you get back on track and make your payments. Foreclosure is no picnic for either party involved. And, frankly, both you and your lender lose in the end if it gets to that point. Even if you're only beginning to worry about not being able to make your payments, talk to your lender. The earlier you address the problem, the better.

There are many programs in place and adjustments that can be made -- either permanently or temporarily depending on your situation -- to help you make your payments and keep your home. If you're already delinquent on your payments, your lender will be sending you communications by mail. The worst thing you can do is refuse to respond because that could leave the bank no other option than to take legal action [source: HUD].

