Are there accredited home staging professionals?

According to experts, prospective homebuyers look at a property's location, condition and price when considering whether to buy a home. As a homeowner, the only one of those three factors that you have any flexibility over is a home's condition, since you can't change where your home is located and you would like to stick to a certain selling price. If you're willing to invest the time and expense, a professional home stager may be able to help sell your home at a very good price. Professional home stagers also go by the title of accredited staging professionals (ASP). You can find an ASP in your community through a real estate agent or the Internet.

There are a number of benefits to using an ASP. For one thing, a professional home stager will bring his or her own supplies, which will save you both time and money. One of the main ideas behind home staging is the use of neutral colors to help broaden a home's appeal. ASPs already have their own rugs, art and furniture that they bring to every job. Another advantage of allowing a professional to handle your home's staging is objective insight; an ASP can look at your house with a seasoned eye and is able to depersonalize it.

While hiring a professional home stager can set you back as much as several thousand dollars, it still may be an investment worth considering. Many home sellers tend to lower their price by as much as $10,000 from what they had initially asked for. As such, spending extra money on an ASP can actually wind up saving you money if the staging causes your home to be sold more quickly and at the original price. However, it's important to keep in mind that some home staging projects are more extensive and expensive than others. If you do decide to go with a professional home stager, don't forget to ask for credentials and references.