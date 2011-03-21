What are the benefits of using a Realtor?

There are several benefits to using a Realtor to help sell your home. For one thing, Realtors are experts at marketing a home. Since Realtors are members of your community's real estate association, they will have connections to many different buyers' agents. In fact, over 50 percent of all home sales are classified as cooperative sales, which means that the buyer's and seller's agents work together on the real estate transaction [source: National Association of Realtors]. Another marketing technique that a Realtor may use is to advertise your home as part of a caravan, in which buyers' agents look at multiple properties.

Another benefit of using Realtors is that they're allowed to use the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in order to post listings. MLS is a nationwide data base that can be searched by real estate agents and the public alike. A savvy Realtor will know exactly what information to put into your home's listing in order to make it stand out to prospective buyers.

Advertisement

Nowadays, people who are on the market for a new home tend to use the Internet to search out properties. Realtors know exactly which Web sites are most often used by prospective home buyers. Furthermore, a good Realtor will know which search engine optimization techniques will boost your home listing to a high place on Google. A Web-savvy Realtor will also know how to customize a listing to suit a specific Web site.

Realtors are also good to have around since they will handle many of the logistical aspects of selling your home. One of a Realtor's prime duties is to set up open houses and showings. Once someone expresses an interest in buying your home, it's the Realtor's job to act as chief negotiator on your behalf.