Do you really need a home staging professional?

One of the biggest obstacles to staging your own home is objectivity. Most homeowners tend to become personally attached to the contents of their homes. However, it's important to remember that once you decide to sell your home, it becomes just another product that is competing with other products on the market. While the majority of professional home stagers assert that most home staging projects don't result in large amounts being spent on accessories and furniture, there are some exceptions.

For example, you should not attempt to sell a high-end, expensive property if it contains outdated or obviously inexpensive furniture. A good tip here would be to rent more upscale-looking furniture during the period that you're trying to sell the home. Professional home stagers also suggest that you replace any outdated appliances, since they tend to detract from the value of a home. The goal here is to replace the antiques with appliances that look current and are in good working order. For your DIY staging project, you'll also want to think about using only neutral colors for your home's décor and furniture. The main goal of home staging is to make it as easy as possible for a prospective homebuyer to imagine him or herself living in your home. Extreme colors will narrow your home's attractiveness, whereas your goal should be universal appeal.

Storage space is another investment you should consider as part of your home staging project. While you may be fine with clutter and with your personal items being in full view around the house, it makes more sense to leave as much room as possible for potential homebuyers to have access to. Renting storage space will allow you to safely hide important documents and other valuables as you're trying to sell your home.