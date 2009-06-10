Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. Selling a Home

5 Staging Do's and Don'ts

by Cristen Conger
5

Do Clean Like Crazy

The first major step involved in home staging is clearing the clutter out of the house. If you've lived at one address for a long time, you've probably amassed a collection of junk, whether it's stacks of old magazines, worn-out furniture or useless knickknacks. Home staging is the prime time to start tossing the trash; after all, you won't want to take clutter with you to your next destination. An extra set of eyes can help you cull through the mess and prod you to lighten your load.

A staged home must also be sparkling clean. This is time to get out the toothbrush and scrub every nook and cranny. Baseboards, window frames, appliances, grout — all surfaces must gleam. To tackle larger jobs, such as cleaning carpets and window treatments, consider calling in the professionals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

More to Explore From HowStuffWorks.com

10 Green Home-Cleaning Tips

How to Clean Windows

How to Clean Your Bathroom

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement