5 Staging Do's and Don'ts

The first major step involved in home staging is clearing the clutter out of the house. If you've lived at one address for a long time, you've probably amassed a collection of junk, whether it's stacks of old magazines, worn-out furniture or useless knickknacks. Home staging is the prime time to start tossing the trash; after all, you won't want to take clutter with you to your next destination. An extra set of eyes can help you cull through the mess and prod you to lighten your load.

A staged home must also be sparkling clean. This is time to get out the toothbrush and scrub every nook and cranny. Baseboards, window frames, appliances, grout — all surfaces must gleam. To tackle larger jobs, such as cleaning carpets and window treatments, consider calling in the professionals.