5 Staging Do's and Don'ts

For home owners, one of the hardest parts of staging can be removing personal signs of ownership. It may seem endearing to leave up candid photos, report cards and crayon drawings on the refrigerator, but they may be a costly diversion. Take down the family portraits, kitschy collectibles and even monogrammed towels. In order for prospective buyers to imagine living in a house, they can't see constant reminders of your presence. Just like selecting neutral wall colors, the dècor should also be somewhat muted for broad appeal.

Removing the individual touch may also include rearranging furniture to open up spaces. Bedrooms and bathrooms ought to showcase minimal personal items as well. Perhaps most importantly, a well-staged home gives no indication of any residing pets. Someone who isn't a dog lover may be instantly deterred at the sight of Fido's food bowl by the door or a leash daggling from a coat rack.

Advertisement

When it's time to groom your house for the real estate market, just keep in mind that people want to buy a place of their own — not one that has your signature all over it.