5 Inexpensive Staging Tips

Brightening up a house can work wonders for its size and charm. According to a survey conducted by HomeGain.com, lighting up a room typically costs less than $400 and adds a $1,500 boost to the final sale price of a house. To take advantage of this enlightening idea, start by scrubbing the windows, frames and screens. Next, get rid of dark window treatments and replace then with more transparent materials. Some windows may even look fine if they're left bare. Be sure to fix broken light fixtures, replace burned-out bulbs and be generous with adding additional lamps in shadier corners to really let your house shine.