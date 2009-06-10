Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. Selling a Home

5 Inexpensive Staging Tips

by Cristen Conger
3

Paint

A simple and relatively cheap method for enlarging a room is adding a fresh coat of paint to the walls. Trading out a dark tone for a neutral beige or cream can transform a space. Just don't trade down when you change up the color palette; going with bold or trendy colors will distract buyers from other appealing features in a room. If you're in doubt, go with neutrals. Home-staging experts state that home owners can recoup the cost of a tasteful paint job — and then some — in the final sale price. Don't hesitate to repaint doors and tiles as well. Also, touch up any cracked or peeling paint on shutters, window frames, stairwells and other areas susceptible to high traffic or the elements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

More to Explore From HowStuffWorks.com

How to Paint a Room

Painting Trim, Baseboards and Wainscoting

How to Paint a House

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement