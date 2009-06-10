5 Inexpensive Staging Tips

A simple and relatively cheap method for enlarging a room is adding a fresh coat of paint to the walls. Trading out a dark tone for a neutral beige or cream can transform a space. Just don't trade down when you change up the color palette; going with bold or trendy colors will distract buyers from other appealing features in a room. If you're in doubt, go with neutrals. Home-staging experts state that home owners can recoup the cost of a tasteful paint job — and then some — in the final sale price. Don't hesitate to repaint doors and tiles as well. Also, touch up any cracked or peeling paint on shutters, window frames, stairwells and other areas susceptible to high traffic or the elements.