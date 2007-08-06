The Rebutia are small ball or barrel-shaped flowering cacti with small spines that look a lot like the Mammillaria, but their tubercles are arranged in spirals. The flowers come in a variety of colors and are sometimes larger than the plant.



Rebutias are among the better indoor bloomers. Their flowers, which close up at night, will last four or five days. Rebutias need bright light, heavy soil with excellent drainage, good air circulation and cool to cold night temperatures. They prefer to be drenched and let dry.