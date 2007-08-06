The Rebutia are small ball or barrel-shaped flowering cacti with small spines that look a lot like the Mammillaria, but their tubercles are arranged in spirals. The flowers come in a variety of colors and are sometimes larger than the plant.
Rebutia. See more pictures of cacti.
Cactus Profiles
