Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
START COUNTDOWNNEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Outdoor Living

Redwood Deck and Landscaping Tips

The rich color of redwood makes this deck a beautiful focal piece for the backyard. See more pictures of deck and patio decor.
The rich color of redwood makes this deck a beautiful focal piece for the backyard. See more pictures of deck and patio decor.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

A neglected yard with no seating area is transformed into the ultimate relaxation zone, complete with a practical brand new tile walkway and an exotic variety of shrubs and greenery to border the yard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Get Rid of Rats

From Garden to Table: Recipes from Your Backyard

English vs. French vs. Japanese: An International Garden Primer

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement