Redwood Deck and Landscaping Tips

The Redwood Deck is the focal point of the yard. To begin, lay out the frame line. To evenly set the foundation blocks, holes are dug every 2 to 4 feet around the perimeter of the deck. Next, place the foundation blocks. Build the frame and install the support beams using the appropriate brackets. Then screw down the redwood planks keeping the top of the screws level with the surface to ensure a sturdy foundation. Next, frame the seating area with 2x4's and drill in the screws for the benches. Remember, before sealing the deck, be sure to sand the redwood deck to give it a superior finish.