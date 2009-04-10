Redwood Deck and Landscaping Tips

Remove old plants, add new sod and plant a variety of new plants around the yard. Plants are arranged in a diamond around water area. Sod needs to be laid in a straight line quickly and evenly. Use a serrated steak knife to cut sod edges. You need to water new sod thoroughly and over seed it for the first two weeks. Always off set/stagger the joints so that the sod does not move easily and so that the seam lines disappear as fast as possible. To plant jasmine, dig hole of appropriate size and set the top of the root ball level with the ground, and make sure the shrub is facing the right direction before placing in the ground. Power trimmers are useful for trimming the larger hedges evenly and smoothly.