Reeves Skimmia: A Profile of a Shrub

Reeves skimmia is a dwarf broad-leaf evergreen with attractive leaves and colorful fall berries.

Description of Reeves skimmia: Reeves skimmia is a low-growing shrub reaching up to 2 feet high by 3 feet in diameter, eventually forming a compact mound. Its narrowly elliptic leaves are light green. The white flowers appear in terminal clusters in spring, followed by oval, crimson fruits that persist until winter. The contrast between the red fruits and the green foliage is a highly decorative one.

: Grow in partial to full shade in a rich, moist, well-drained, acid soil. Prune only if rejuvenation is necessary. Unlike most skimmias, Reeves skimmia produces bisexual flowers, so it can produce berries with no need for a separate variety for pollination purposes.

: This shrub is good for foundation plantings, borders, rock gardens, and plantings of mixed broad-leaf evergreens.

Reeves skimmia related species: The Japanese skimmia (Skimmia japonica) is taller-growing (up to 4 feet) but otherwise similar in appearance and use. At least one male should be planted to ensure berry production on the female plants.

: Skimmia Reevesiana (S. japonica reevesiana)

