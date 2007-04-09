Regal, Martha Washington, Lady Washington Geranium, Pelargonium

The regal geranium is known by several names: Regal geranium, Martha Washington or Lady Washington geranium or Pelargonium. The regal geranium produces an even wider array of colors.

Annual Flowers Image Gallery

Advertisement

Description of regal geranium: These plants have large, open-faced flowers above light green, pleated leaves. Exceedingly colorful, they include clear colors of pink, red, white, lavender, and burgundy, with the flowers of many varieties marked with bright patches of contrasting colors.

Growing regal geranium: Regal pelargoniums like mild weather and sunny days to perform their best. Where nights do not go above 60 degrees Fahrenheit, they will continue blooming all summer. In warmer areas, they will take a midsummer hiatus until cooler nights prevail in the fall. Plant in the garden in the spring when the weather has settled.

Regal geranium related varieties:



Variegated Zonal Geranium: A number of varieties of zonal geraniums are grown for their fancy leaves. Culture is the same as for regular zonals. Probably the most colorful are Skies of Italy, Mrs. Cox, and Dolly Varden. The leaves of Ben Franklin, Wilhelm Langguth, and Mrs. Parker are similar in appearance, rounded with distinct margins of white on the edges.



Scented Geranium: A variety of species pelargoniums have distinctly fragrant leaves when the surface is rubbed. Some have attractive foliage, but in most the bloom is modest. Pelargonium crispum has lemon-scented leaves. P. grossulariodes is coconut-scented, while P. nervosum has the fragrance of lime. P. fraffrans smells like nutmeg. One of the most popular is P. tomentosum, which has a strong peppermint scent. Its foliage is especially attractive, with felted leaves of a rich green. Less common varieties include those with the scent of roses and strawberries.

Scientific name of regal geranium: Pelargonium domesticum

Want more information? Try these links: