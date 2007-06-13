Renanthera Brookie Chandler gets its generic name from the shape of its anthers: “renas; kidney” and “anthera; anther.”
Renanthera Brookie Chandler Orchid
Renanthera Brookie Chandler prefers house temperatures. It can take 55°F temperatures when it is young. It likes full sun and plenty of water during the growing season. Decrease the amount of water during dull days and during the winter. When watering, keep water off the leaves.
