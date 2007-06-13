Home & Garden
Rhynchostylis Coelestis Orchid

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Rhynchostylis coelestis gets its generic name from “rhynchos; beak” and “stylis; column.” It refers to the beaked column on the flowers of the species from which the genus derived its name.

A monopodial orchid, Rhynchostylis coelestis has upright sprays of many small, white and lavender-blue flowers.

Rhynchostylis coelestis blooms in spring and summer. It prefers intermediate to warm temperatures, bright to filtered light, and to be kept evenly moist.

Learn how to grow orchids:

