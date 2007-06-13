Rhynchostylis coelestis gets its generic name from “rhynchos; beak” and “stylis; column.” It refers to the beaked column on the flowers of the species from which the genus derived its name.
Rhynchostylis Coelestis Orchid
Rhynchostylis coelestis blooms in spring and summer. It prefers intermediate to warm temperatures, bright to filtered light, and to be kept evenly moist.
