Rhynchostylis coelestis gets its generic name from “rhynchos; beak” and “stylis; column.” It refers to the beaked column on the flowers of the species from which the genus derived its name.





Rhynchostylis Coelestis Orchid



A monopodial orchid, Rhynchostylis coelestis has upright sprays of many small, white and lavender-blue flowers.

Rhynchostylis coelestis blooms in spring and summer. It prefers intermediate to warm temperatures, bright to filtered light, and to be kept evenly moist.

