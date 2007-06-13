Rodriguezia secunda was named in honor of Don Manuel Rodriguez, the Spanish botanist and apothecary.
Rodriguezia Secunda Orchid
Its blooming time is quite variable. Rodriguezia secunda prefers cool temperatures, bright to filtered light, perfect drainage, and to be kept evenly moist.
