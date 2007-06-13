Rodriguezia secunda was named in honor of Don Manuel Rodriguez, the Spanish botanist and apothecary.



Rodriguezia Secunda Orchid



An epiphyte with compressed pseudobulbs and narrow leaves, Rodriguezia secunda is a small to miniature plant that does especially well under artificial light. The six inch spray has 20 to 30 rosy flowers that grow on one side of the stem.

Its blooming time is quite variable. Rodriguezia secunda prefers cool temperatures, bright to filtered light, perfect drainage, and to be kept evenly moist.

