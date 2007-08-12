The royal fern, like most ferns, prefers shade, however; it will also do well in some sun as long as it is planted in acidic soil.
While ferns do not form flowers, their foliage is what attracts garden enthusiasts.
This tall, upright fern sprouts long, elegantly divided fronds that are somewhat oval in outline as it grows. When young, its fronds have a subtle pinkish cast.
Royal Fern Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Osmunda regalis
Common Name: Royal fern
Type of Plant: Deciduous fern
Growing Zones for Royal Fern: Hardy to zone 3
Growing Conditions for Royal Fern: Shade to some sun, acidic soil