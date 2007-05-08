The ruby ball cactus is a bright red, ball-shaped cactus that grows on a green base. A mutation of a normal cactus, it totally lacks the green pigmentation that allows other plants to absorb solar energy. The only way it can survive is to be grafted on a green cactus that absorbs energy for it. It is generally short-lived.
There are also yellow, orange, and bicolor versions of the ruby ball cactus. This plant only produces its pink blossoms under optimum conditions.
Advertisement
Ruby Ball Cactus Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Gymnocalycium mihanovichii ‘Ruby Ball’
Common Names: Ruby Ball Cactus, Rose Plaid Cactus
Light Requirement for Ruby Ball Cactus: Full Sun to Bright Light
Water Requirement for Ruby Ball Cactus: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Ruby Ball Cactus: Average Home
Temperature for Ruby Ball Cactus: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Ruby Ball Cactus: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Ruby Ball Cactus: Cactus
Propagation of Ruby Ball Cactus: Grafting
Decorative Use for Ruby Ball Cactus: Table
Care Rating for Ruby Ball Cactus: Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.