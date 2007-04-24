The ruby horse chestnut tree is a lovely

Ruby Horse Chestnut tree is a particularly choice clone of a hybrid horse chestnut, resulting from a cross between the European horse chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum) with white flowers and an eastern North American native (the shrubby Aesculus pavia) with red ones. It is a better landscape plant than either of its parents and should be planted more widely. 'Briotii' originated in 1858 from seed grown at the Trianon in France.

Description of ruby horse chestnut tree: The ruby horse chestnut is a medium to large tree, reaching from 40 to 60 feet in height at maturity. It has gray-green bark and dark, palmately compound, deciduous leaves, which are dark green above and silvery below. Its foliage turns bright yellow in fall. Upright panicles of deep rose flowers, nearly red, appear in the spring. These are followed by gray-green fruit, each bearing two large seeds.

Growing ruby horse chestnut tree: The ruby horse chestnut is a tough, easy-to-grow tree. It thrives in just about any soil that is not waterlogged. The plant prefers full sun but will tolerate considerable shade.

Uses for ruby horse chestnut tree: This variety is much less susceptible to disease than the more common horse chestnuts. It makes a good street tree and provides ample shade.

Related species of rubyhorse chestnut tree: The European horse chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum) is the most widely planted of the horse chestnuts. Unfortunately, it is more susceptible to disease.

Related varieties of ruby horse chestnut tree: The variety Aesculus x carnea 'Plantierensis' is similar but with paler pink flowers. The plant is sterile--bearing no fruit--which makes it the preferred choice where fruit drop is undesirable.

Scientific name of ruby horse chestnut tree: Aesculus x carnea 'Briotii'

