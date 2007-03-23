Rutabagas as you might find at market, with the leafy tops removed

The rutabaga was created by crossing a cabbage with a turnip.

Rutabaga is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. A rosette of smooth, grayish-green leaves grows from a swollen stem. The root can be yellow, purple, or white.

Common Name: Rutabaga

Scientific Name: Brassica napus

Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)

In the next section, we'll explain how to grow rutabagas in your vegetable garden.

