Rutabaga

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Rutabagas as you might find at market, with the leafy tops removed
The rutabaga was created by crossing a cabbage with a turnip.

Rutabaga is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. A rosette of smooth, grayish-green leaves grows from a swollen stem. The root can be yellow, purple, or white.

Common Name: Rutabaga

Scientific Name: Brassica napus

Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)

