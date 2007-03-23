The rutabaga was created by crossing a cabbage with a turnip.
Rutabaga is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. A rosette of smooth, grayish-green leaves grows from a swollen stem. The root can be yellow, purple, or white.
Common Name: Rutabaga
Scientific Name: Brassica napus
Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)
