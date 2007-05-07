The saddle leaf philodendron is a large plant with enormous, shiny, green leaves deeply cut into fingerlike projections. It is one of the tree philodendrons, producing a short, thick trunk and aerial roots to prop itself up.
P. bipinnatifidum is a close relative with even more deeply incised leaves.
Allow this plant plenty of room: it can reach up to five feet in diameter. If given insufficient light, the leaf stalks will be long and weak, unable to support their own weight.
Saddle Leaf Philodendron Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Philodendron selloum
Common Names: Saddle Leaf Philodendron, Tree Philodendron
Light Requirement for Saddle Leaf Philodendron: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Saddle Leaf Philodendron: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Saddle Leaf Philodendron: High
Temperature for Saddle Leaf Philodendron: House
Fertilizer for Saddle Leaf Philodendron: Balanced
Potting Mix for Saddle Leaf Philodendron: All-Purpose
Propagation of Saddle Leaf Philodendron: Division, Seed, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Saddle Leaf Philodendron: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Saddle Leaf Philodendron: Very Easy
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.