Sago palm is easy to care for but its leaves are nevertheless easily damaged and it should therefore be treated carefully.
The sago palm is not a palm, but a primitive relative of coniferous plants. It bears huge, fernlike leaves from two to six feet long, eventually forming a thick trunk composed of rusty colored scales. The leaflets are hard and shiny and look impervious to damage, but are in fact easily bruised. A whole circle of new leaves appears at one time.
Purchase a sago palm of the desired size and height, since it grows extremely slowly.
Sago Palm Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Cycas revoluta
Common Names: Sago Palm, Cycad
Light Requirement for Sago Palm: Full Sun to Bright Light
Water Requirement for Sago Palm: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Sago Palm: Average Home
Temperature for Sago Palm: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Sago Palm: Balanced
Potting Mix for Sago Palm: All-Purpose
Propagation of Sago Palm: Seed
Decorative Use for Sago Palm: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Sago Palm: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.