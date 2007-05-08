Hard and shiny leaflets are the signs of a healthy sago palm. See more pictures of house plants.

Sago palm is easy to care for but its leaves are nevertheless easily damaged and it should therefore be treated carefully.

The sago palm is not a palm, but a primitive relative of coniferous plants. It bears huge, fernlike leaves from two to six feet long, eventually forming a thick trunk composed of rusty colored scales. The leaflets are hard and shiny and look impervious to damage, but are in fact easily bruised. A whole circle of new leaves appears at one time.

Purchase a sago palm of the desired size and height, since it grows extremely slowly.

Sago Palm Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Cycas revoluta

Common Names: Sago Palm, Cycad

Light Requirement for Sago Palm: Full Sun to Bright Light

Water Requirement for Sago Palm: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Sago Palm: Average Home

Temperature for Sago Palm: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Sago Palm: Balanced

Potting Mix for Sago Palm: All-Purpose

Propagation of Sago Palm: Seed

Decorative Use for Sago Palm: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Sago Palm: Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.